Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Fifth time's the charm: Mutual fund largecap cutoff ready for a 17% stretch

Fifth time's the charm: Mutual fund largecap cutoff ready for a 17% stretch

The catch gets bigger - largecap and midcap thresholds to expand in January

BIGGER FISH
Premium

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A report by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research suggests that the largecap cutoff may climb 17 per cent to Rs 99,200 crore, while the midcap threshold could rise to Rs 32,400 crore. This would mark the fifth consecutive increase for largecap stocks and the ninth for midcaps.
 
In January 2021, the cutoff for a stock to qualify as largecap was Rs 28,141 crore, while the midcap threshold stood at Rs 8,354 crore. The ongoing rise in market capitalisation (mcap) thresholds mirrors the sharp rally in domestic equities since the pandemic. 
 
 
The Association of Mutual Funds in
Topics : mutual fund industry Indian markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon