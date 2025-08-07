Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 07:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / FIIs hold 10 short bets for every long trade in index futures

FIIs hold 10 short bets for every long trade in index futures

FIIs are holding 10 short positions in index futures for every long trade; historically Nifty has witnessed a short-covering rally after the ratio dropped to such lows, shows F&O data.

markets, market rally, bull market, bear market, market, stock market, markets
premium

FIIs net short bets in index futures total over 1.67 lakh contracts, shows F&O data.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been on a selling spree since June 30, 2025 in the futures & options (F&O) segment. FIIs have been net sellers of index futures in 24 out of the 28 trading sessions as of August 6 (Wednesday); with net sales totalling ₹33,493.55 crore, data suggests.  In the process, FIIs long-short ratio, which is buy-side open positions in index futures versus the sell-side open positions, has dropped to the lowest point since March 2023 at 0.09. This ratio implies that FIIs now hold more than 10 short bets in index futures for every
Topics : Market Lens Nifty futures derivatives trading Derivative strategies F&O Strategies FIIs stock market trading Nifty F&O Markets F&O Market Outlook
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon