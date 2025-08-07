FIIs hold 10 short bets for every long trade in index futures

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been on a selling spree since June 30, 2025 in the futures & options (F&O) segment. FIIs have been net sellers of index futures in 24 out of the 28 trading sessions as of August 6 (Wednesday); with net sales totalling ₹33,493.55 crore, data suggests. In the process, FIIs long-short ratio, which is buy-side open positions in index futures versus the sell-side open positions, has dropped to the lowest point since March 2023 at 0.09. This ratio implies that FIIs now hold more than 10 short bets in index futures for every