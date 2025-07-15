FIIs net sold over 68,000 Nifty futures in July series; what to expect now?

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been net sellers in the index futures, particularly Nifty futures in the derivatives segment, for almost the entire July series thus far. The NSE futures & options (F&O) data shows that FIIs have net sold index futures to the tune of ₹16,844.97 crore, which includes a total of 87,554 contracts of Nifty, Bank Nifty and Nifty MidCap futures, thus far (11 trading days) in the July series. FIIs were net buyers only on June 27 during the July series. Foreign investors have been aggressive sellers in Nifty futures, almost 78 per cent or