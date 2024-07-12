Finfluencers feel the heat as market regulator Sebi crackdown looms

In its efforts to crack down on unsolicited stock recommendations and advisors, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued warning letters to around 20 unauthorised investment advisors since May.

The market regulator's actions come at a time when it is trying to draw sharp lines between registered advisors and those giving stock recommendations without any authorisation. Sebi is doing so by restricting associations with unregistered advisors and opening a new fee-collection mechanism for advisors through exchanges.

The entities against whom warnings have been issued were operating through Instagram handles, other social media platforms, YouTube, websites, and