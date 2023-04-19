Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

In this section

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

Shares of telecom services providers – Reliance Industries (parent of Reliance Jio), Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea – have shed up to 23 per cent so far in the current calendar year as growth in the wireless subscriber segment begins to plateau amid higher tariffs and rising costs of smartphones.

By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, and sectoral index BSE Telecom have dipped 1.8 per cent, and 12.6 per cent, respectively, ACE Equity data shows.

However, analysts expect the trend to reverse soon as telecom services providers focus on the next leg of growth -- fixed broadband (FBB) segment.

