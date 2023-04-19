Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

Shares of telecom services providers – Reliance Industries (parent of Reliance Jio), Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea – have shed up to 23 per cent so far in the current calendar year as growth in the wireless subscriber segment begins to plateau amid higher tariffs and rising costs of smartphones.
By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, and sectoral index BSE Telecom have dipped 1.8 per cent, and 12.6 per cent, respectively, ACE Equity data shows.
However, analysts expect the trend to reverse soon as telecom services providers focus on the next leg of growth -- fixed broadband (FBB) segment.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
Should you buy, sell or hold Bharti Airtel post September quarter numbers?
Bharti Airtel to increase entry-level tariff in all circles soon: Report
At 10-20%, telecom tariff hikes in 2022 expected to be lower than in 2021
Airtel Q2 revenue may grow 21% YoY; Vodafone could lose 4 mn subscribers
Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Hero Moto, Adani Green, Ambuja Cement, NDTV
BEML Land Assets freezes at 5% lower circuit post stock market debut
Metal shares gain in subdued market; Jindal Steel, Tata Steel soar up to 4%
Selectively ride logistics stocks as tech wave disrupts market: Analysts
ICICI Lombard dips 4% post March quarter results
HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ
Bharti Airtel
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y