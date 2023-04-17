Last year, the Indian Railways undertook a significant expansion of its CUG scheme, bringing more than 800,000 additional railway employees under its ambit. Earlier, Jio was the sole service provider for the national transporter, with connections provided for 322,000 employees, according to sources in the railways.

According to official documents, Jio will provide 728,000 SIM cards for a contract value of Rs 126 crore, while Airtel will supply 485,000 sim cards for Rs 84 crore. Airtel had emerged as the second-lowest bidder for the order, and got the contract after matching the bid of Jio, which was the lowest bidder.