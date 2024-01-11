Flexicap funds fail to flex muscle on large-cap bias, shows data

Despite their ability to dabble freely in small and midcap stocks, the returns of flexicap funds over the past one year have paled in comparison to those of multicaps, another category that straddles the large, mid, and smallcap segments but has to commit at least 25 per cent allocation to each of those.

Comparing one-year returns of flexicap funds with those of active largecap funds shows, on average, the former have delivered higher returns of only 4 percentage points. As of January 10, flexicap schemes have delivered a one-year return of 31 per cent as against 27 per cent by