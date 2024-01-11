Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Flexicap funds fail to flex muscle on large-cap bias, shows data

Experts believe these returns are on the expected lines considering that most flexicap fund managers maintain over 60 per cent allocation in largecaps consistently

stocks, funds, small-caps, large-caps, india inc, tech, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax
Premium

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite their ability to dabble freely in small and midcap stocks, the returns of flexicap funds over the past one year have paled in comparison to those of multicaps, another category that straddles the large, mid, and smallcap segments but has to commit at least 25 per cent allocation to each of those.

Comparing one-year returns of flexicap funds with those of active largecap funds shows, on average, the former have delivered higher returns of only 4 percentage points. As of January 10, flexicap schemes have delivered a one-year return of 31 per cent as against 27 per cent by

Also Read

All you need to know about White Oak Capital's new large and mid-cap fund

Markets in a correction mode: It's your portfolio. Make it large!

'Mid-cap valuations lofty, large caps offer better reward-risk balance'

Full list: Top performing large-cap equity funds in the last 10 years

NFO alert: Bajaj Allianz Life launches Mid Cap Index Fund

Expect mid-teen equity returns, no rate cut in 2024, says ABSL AMC

Q3FY24 preview: Profit seen flat for HCLTech, Wipro's may drop 11% YoY

Reliance Ind extends rally, surges over 5% in two days; stock hits new high

2-wheeler shares rally; Hero MotoCorp surges 6%, TVS m-cap nears Rs 1 trn

Kalyani Steels zooms 20% on winning bid for Kamineni Steel & Power assets

Topics : large-cap funds Nifty50 stock market trading Indian markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon