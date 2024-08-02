Business Standard
Back in biz: Equity investors turn aggressive on red-hot defensive stocks

Most of the rise in the defensive sector weightage in the index has so far been led by pharmaceutical manufacturers but FMCG and IT Services companies out-perform the broader market in July

Equity investors
Krishna Kant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

After underperforming in the broader market for two years, the stocks in the defensive sectors — FMCG, IT Services and pharmaceuticals — are once again finding favour among investors. The combined weight of these three defensive sectors have now increased 27.6 per cent from the four-year low of 27.1 per cent in December 2023.
 
The surge has been led by pharmaceutical manufacturers but FMCG and IT services companies out-perform the broader market in July.

Top pharma companies such as Sun Pharmaceuticals, Cipla and Divi's Laboratories have, however, been among the top performing index stocks on a year-to-date

Topics : FMCGs IT services pharmaceutical firms stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

