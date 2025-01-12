Business Standard

Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / FoFs get their groove back: Tax tune-up resets growth tempo, shows data

FoFs get their groove back: Tax tune-up resets growth tempo, shows data

FoFs pool capital to invest in a variety of mutual fund schemes rather than directly in equities, debt, or commodities

FoF
Premium

Gains from all non-equity schemes, including FoFs, were then subject to taxation at the investor’s slab rate. (File Image)

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic FoFs hit a flat note after losing indexation benefits in April 2023
 
The domestic fund of funds (FoFs) sector, which had struggled after the loss of indexation benefits in April 2023, has seen a revival in investor interest following the tax adjustments announced in the 2024 Budget.
 
The broader category, which encompasses equity, debt, and commodity-focused offerings, has seen an increase in inflows over the past six months. FoFs have gathered nearly Rs 6,000 crore in the second half of 2024, a sharp rise compared to Rs 237 crore in the first half of the year.
 
FoFs pool capital
Topics : tax indexation ETFs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon