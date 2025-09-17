Footwear maker Metro Brands finds new spring in its step after GST cut

The stock of the largest listed footwear player, Metro Brands, has outperformed peers, gaining nearly 17 per cent over the past month to close at ₹1,319.75 on Wednesday on the BSE. In comparison, the average return for large listed peers in the sector during this period stood at around 7 per cent. The gains for Metro Brands came on the back of changes in goods and services tax (GST), new launches, and expectations of margin improvement going forward.

A key trigger for the stock is the revision in GST rates. While the GST rate for products priced above ₹2,500 remains