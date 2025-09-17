Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Footwear maker Metro Brands finds new spring in its step after GST cut

Footwear maker Metro Brands finds new spring in its step after GST cut

Tax tweaks and fresh launches give footwear major a leg up on rivals

Metro Brands (Photo: Shoes & Accessories)
premium

Metro Brands derives about 40 per cent of its sales from products priced below ₹2,500. (Photo: Shoes & Accessories)

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The stock of the largest listed footwear player, Metro Brands, has outperformed peers, gaining nearly 17 per cent over the past month to close at ₹1,319.75 on Wednesday on the BSE. In comparison, the average return for large listed peers in the sector during this period stood at around 7 per cent. The gains for Metro Brands came on the back of changes in goods and services tax (GST), new launches, and expectations of margin improvement going forward.
 
A key trigger for the stock is the revision in GST rates. While the GST rate for products priced above ₹2,500 remains
Topics : Stock Market News Markets News Stock Analysis Markets GST cuts Metro Brands
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon