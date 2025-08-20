FPI AUC in India hit by ₹2 trillion IT slump; financials cushion impact

Global funds' asset under custody (AUC) remained flat so far this year in India, with a ₹2 trillion drop in information technology (IT) holdings offset by gains in financial stocks.

The AUC of the IT pack stood at ₹5.3 trillion as of July end, compared to ₹7.3 trillion at the end of 2024, a 27.2 per cent decline, as per data compiled from NSDL. The plunge in the holdings in the sector came following a sharp ₹50,000 crore selloff by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) this year amid a muted outlook.

The Nifty IT index has fallen by 19.8 per cent