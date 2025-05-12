Monday, May 12, 2025 | 09:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / FPI flows resume after a day's pause as India, Pak ease border tensions

FPI flows resume after a day's pause as India, Pak ease border tensions

The Indian rupee also strengthened, rising from a low of 88 in February to below 84 this month

Stock exchange data shows FPIs had been net buyers for 16 consecutive sessions from April 15 until last Thursday, pouring ₹49,000 crore into Indian stocks, driving a nearly 10 per cent surge in the Nifty index | Photo: Shutterstock

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) resumed buying of Indian equities on Monday, injecting ₹1,246.5 crore, following a weekend ceasefire that eased India-Pakistan border tensions.
 
Stock exchange data shows FPIs had been net buyers for 16 consecutive sessions from April 15 until last Thursday, pouring ₹49,000 crore into Indian stocks, driving a nearly 10 per cent surge in the Nifty index. This marks their longest buying streak since June-July 2023, which came amid a 10 per cent drop in the Dollar index from its 2025 peak, triggered by US tariffs and recession fears. The Indian rupee also strengthened, rising from
Topics : Foreign Portfolio Investors stock exchange FPIs Indian rupee foreign flows

