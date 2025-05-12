FPI flows resume after a day's pause as India, Pak ease border tensions

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) resumed buying of Indian equities on Monday, injecting ₹1,246.5 crore, following a weekend ceasefire that eased India-Pakistan border tensions.

Stock exchange data showshad been net buyers for 16 consecutive sessions from April 15 until last Thursday, pouring ₹49,000 crore into Indian stocks, driving a nearly 10 per cent surge in the Nifty index. This marks their longest buying streak since June-July 2023, which came amid a 10 per cent drop in the Dollar index from its 2025 peak, triggered by US tariffs and recession fears. The Indian rupee also strengthened, rising from