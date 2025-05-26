Monday, May 26, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Foreign flows inch up in May despite volatility and global uncertainty

Foreign flows inch up in May despite volatility and global uncertainty

May FPI inflows into Indian equities hit ₹14,256 crore, the highest in 8 months, supported by easing US trade tensions and de-escalation along India-Pakistan border

So far this month, FPIs have been net buyers of Rs 14,256 crore, the highest since September 2024.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Despite headwinds, such as cross-border tensions with Pakistan and elevated US bond yields, May has emerged as the best month for foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows in eight months.
 
So far this month, FPIs have been net buyers of Rs 14,256 crore, the highest since September 2024.
 
The positive trend has been bolstered by the India-Pakistan ceasefire, prospects of a US trade deal, and a surge in block deals. Moreover, the US dollar's decline against global currencies has boosted foreign investments in emerging markets (EMs), with Taiwan and Brazil attracting more inflows than India.
 
"Markets stabilised after the initial knee-jerk
