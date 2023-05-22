FPI flows turn positive on trailing one-year basis after 16 months

In this section

First Published: May 22 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) flows have turned positive on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis for the first time since December 2021. Thanks to robust inflows over the past three months, the TTM overseas flows into domestic equities stand at over $7.3 billion—the most since November 2021. This has helped propelled one-year Nifty returns to 12 per cent.

Between January 2021 and April 2023, TTM FPI flows were negative for 16 straight months. The average TTM Nifty returns during this period stood at 7.6 per cent, with sub-5 per cent returns during eight of the 16 months.

