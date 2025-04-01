Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 11:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / FPI selloff ahead of US President Donald Trump tariff move rattles markets

FPI selloff ahead of US President Donald Trump tariff move rattles markets

Sensex, Nifty post worst single-day fall since February 28

foreign portfolio investor, FPI, Trading
Premium

FPIs on Tuesday recorded their biggest single-day selling since February 28, offloading stocks worth ₹5,902 crore

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian equity benchmarks plummeted on Tuesday, posting their biggest single-day fall in a month amid heavy foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling ahead of US President Donald Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs. The Sensex ended the session at 76,025, down 1,390 points, or 1.8 per cent. The Nifty closed at 23,166, a drop of 354 points, or 1.5 per cent. For both indices, this was the biggest single-day decline since February 28, 2025. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms fell by ₹3.4 trillion to ₹409 trillion. India Vix, the gauge of market volatility, rose 8.4 per cent to 13.78. 
FPIs
Topics : Donald Trump Indian equity markets Foreign Portfolio Investors

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon