FPI selloff ahead of US President Donald Trump tariff move rattles markets

Indian equity benchmarks plummeted on Tuesday, posting their biggest single-day fall in a month amid heavy foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling ahead of US President Donald Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs. The Sensex ended the session at 76,025, down 1,390 points, or 1.8 per cent. The Nifty closed at 23,166, a drop of 354 points, or 1.5 per cent. For both indices, this was the biggest single-day decline since February 28, 2025. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms fell by ₹3.4 trillion to ₹409 trillion. India Vix, the gauge of market volatility, rose 8.4 per cent to 13.78.

