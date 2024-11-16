FPI selloff hits Rs 28,677 cr in Nov amid rising US yields, strong dollar

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to pull out from both Indian debt and equity markets, driven largely by rising US bond yields and a strengthening dollar.

On a net basis, they have offloaded nearly Rs 8,750 crore worth of government securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) this month (as on November 14), according to Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL) data. This follows net sales of Rs 5,142 crore in October.

On the equity front, FPIs net sold Rs 19,927 crore worth of stocks through November 14, building on Rs 91,983 crore of outflows in October.

The shift reflects