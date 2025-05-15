Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Easing investment norms: Lower-rated corporate bonds attract FPIs

RBI's move to scrap short-term and concentration limits opens doors for FPIs to explore high-yield, lower-rated corporate bonds amid attractive returns and easing inflation

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India’s move to scrap the short-term investment limit and ‘concentration limit’ for investments by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in corporate debt securities is expected to provide greater ease for these investors to invest in lower-rated corporate bonds, as yields in the segment remain attractive.
 
Due to the narrowing of the yield spread between high-rated bonds and US bonds, the higher yields on lower-rated bonds are expected to attract more investments.
 
The yield spread between the 10-year Indian government bond and the 10-year US Treasury bond has narrowed to 179 basis points, down from 218 basis points
