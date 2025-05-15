Markets zoom after Trump remarks; Nifty settles above 25K after 7 months

Benchmark indices gained on Thursday amidst hopes that reciprocal tariffs from the US will be minimal after US President Donald Trump claimed India had offered a zero-tariff trade deal.
The benchmark Sensex ended the session at 82,531, gaining 1,200 points or 1.5 per cent. The Nifty, meanwhile, closed above the 25,000 mark after seven months, ending the session at 25,062, with a gain of 395 points or 1.6 per cent.
BSE-listed firms' total market capitalisation rose by ₹5.3 trillion to ₹440 trillion.
President Trump said on Thursday that India has offered to drop tariffs on US goods. India was among the first countries to begin negotiations with the US after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US in February.
“The markets were looking for some good news from somewhere. Earlier during the week, the markets celebrated the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, followed by a slump after the US-China trade tariff truce. Markets are looking at Trump’s claim as a solution to the tariff issues with the US and better trade terms. Tariff talks take months, and it will take time before we know the nuances. For now, this seems more like a short-covering rally,” said U R Bhat, Co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech.
Some experts said a zero tariff from India will lead to zero or near-zero tariffs on the part of the US on Indian products.
“It will be a win-win situation because the US does not have a cost advantage in most products we specialise in. American imports are mostly luxury products. Zero tariffs will not substantially impact the Indian economy,” said Chokkalingam G, Founder of Equinomics.
Indian equities had a rollercoaster week, which began with cheer over the ceasefire with Pakistan after the worst conflict in more than 50 years. However, the cheer was short-lived after the US and China agreed to slash reciprocal trade tariffs for 90 days. Investors fear the easing of trade tensions could divert foreign flows away from India. In April, India had emerged as a haven amid global trade uncertainties, attracting foreign investments.
Going forward, the remainder of the corporate results and the sustainability of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan will determine market trajectory.
“Markets will be trading within a range with a negative bias,” said Bhat.
All sectoral indices gained, while the India Vix index cooled off by 2 per cent.
The market breadth was strong, with 2,615 stocks advancing and 1,350 declining. All Sensex stocks, barring one, gained. Reliance Industries rose 2.1 per cent and was the biggest contributor to Sensex gains, followed by ICICI Bank, which rose 1.8 per cent.
“A decisive breakout above the 25,200 level could potentially take the index towards the 25,400 zone. We continue to advocate a ‘buy on dips’ strategy, with a strong emphasis on selective stock picking, especially in light of overbought conditions in certain segments,” said Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice-President – Research, Religare Broking.