FPIs net sellers in three of five financial years even as DIIs buy big

Foreign investors have been net sellers in three of the five financial years, even as domestic institutions become big buyers.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) sold shares worth ₹1.31 trillion in FY25, the highest since FY22.

At the same time, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth ₹6.07 trillion, the highest ever in a financial year.

Domestic institutions have been net buyers in four out of the five previous financial years.

Foreign investors were net sellers in seven of the last 12 months. Most of the FPI selling happened in the second half of the financial year.

