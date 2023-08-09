Fractional ownership platforms for real estate seek lower holding threshold

Fractional ownership platforms (FOPs) for real estate are seeking a lower shareholding threshold for sponsors, the grandfathering of ongoing investments, and permission to continue investments in under-construction projects. This demand follows a consultation paper floated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in May. Sebi is expected to formalise a framework soon to bring the burgeoning web-based FOP platforms under the regulatory ambit.

The fractional ownership model enables investors to own a small percentage or fraction of a real estate asset, such as buildings and office spaces, inc