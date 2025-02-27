From automobile to FMCG sector: Earnings growth engine in slow lane

Corporate results in Q3FY25 showed continued sluggishness in revenue growth, while net profits saw relatively better performance, driven by lower input, employee, and interest costs. Five of the 10 largest revenue-generating sectors — oil & gas, mining & metals, FMCG, cement, and automobiles — witnessed year-on-year (Y-o-Y) declines in net profit, or saw no growth. The oil & gas sector reported flat revenues, and cement makers witnessed a Y-o-Y drop in net sales. Capital goods, construction & infrastructure companies stood out, posting double-digit growth in revenues and profits. Pharma and BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) sectors also showed positive