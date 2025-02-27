Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 06:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
From automobile to FMCG sector: Earnings growth engine in slow lane

IT services firms, while reporting modest single-digit revenue growth, saw improved margins. Here is the top 10 sectors' earnings scorecard

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Krishna KantRam Prasad Sahu Mumbai
8 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 6:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Corporate results in Q3FY25 showed continued sluggishness in revenue growth, while net profits saw relatively better performance, driven by lower input, employee, and interest costs. Five of the 10 largest revenue-generating sectors — oil & gas, mining & metals, FMCG, cement, and automobiles — witnessed year-on-year (Y-o-Y) declines in net profit, or saw no growth. The oil & gas sector reported flat revenues, and cement makers witnessed a Y-o-Y drop in net sales. Capital goods, construction & infrastructure companies stood out, posting double-digit growth in revenues and profits. Pharma and BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) sectors also showed positive
Topics : BS Special stock market trading FMCG stocks Pharma sector

