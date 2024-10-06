Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Froth rising? Midcap and smallcap valuations on brink of overflow

Froth rising? Midcap and smallcap valuations on brink of overflow

Liquidity and earnings the midcaps' moment of truth

market
Premium

Sundar Sethuraman
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The market capitalisation of midcap and smallcap stocks as a percentage of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) has reached record-high levels.

According to an analysis by Motilal Oswal, the market capitalisation-to-GDP ratios for midcap and smallcap stocks are 27 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively. These figures exceed their 20-year averages of 13 per cent for midcaps and 11 per cent for smallcaps.


In the pandemic-affected year of 2019-20, the market capitalisation-to-GDP ratios for midcap and smallcap stocks were only 9 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. Stocks in this segment
Topics : market capitalisation Midcap smallcap stocks

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon