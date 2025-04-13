Fund Pick: Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid stays ahead of hybrid peers

Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund, launched in August 2009, ranked in the top 30th percentile of the aggressive hybrid fund category in the Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through December 2024.

The fund’s month-end assets under management rose from ₹143 crore in December 2021 to ₹2,363 crore in December 2024, growing at an annualised pace of 155 per cent, compared with the category average of 15 per cent.

Bhavesh Jain, Bharat Lahoti, Rahul Dedhia, and Pranavi Kulkarni have been managing the fund since October 2015, October 2021, July 2024, and August 2024, respectively.

The fund seeks capital