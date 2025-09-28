Fund Pick: Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund rewards investors who don't blink

Launched in May 2013, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has stayed in the top 30th percentile of the flexicap category of the Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three straight quarters up to June 2025. Its assets under management climbed to ₹1.1 trillion in June 2025, from ₹22,324 crore in June 2022 — a fivefold jump in three years.

The fund has been helmed by Rajeev Thakkar and Raunak Onkar since its inception, with Rukun Tarachandani joining in May 2022, Mansi Kariya in December 2023, and Raj Mehta, Tejas Soman, and Aishwarya Dhar in September 2025.

The investment objective is