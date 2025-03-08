Saturday, March 08, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fundraising by India Inc through bonds go past Rs 1 trillion in February

Despite rising yields, firms rush to raise funds, pushing FY25 issuances to a new record

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Subrata PandaAnjali Kumari
Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Despite elevated yields, fundraising by corporates through bonds topped Rs 1 trillion in February after a relatively muted January, owing to turmoil in the market, triggered by geopolitical events.
  In February, corporates mopped up Rs 1.07 trillion through bonds from the debt capital market with 197 issuances. This was 47 per cent higher than Rs 72,811 crore raised in January, data by Prime Database showed. So far in FY25 (until February), corporate bond issuances have reached Rs 9.6 trillion and are expected to surpass the Rs 10.19 trillion raised in FY24 by the end of this financial year. The
