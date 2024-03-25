Fundraising through SME IPOs hit a new high in FY24, Rs 5,579 crore raised

The minimum application size for SME issues is around Rs 1 lakh, compared to Rs 15,000 for the mainboard issues

The initial public offerings (IPOs) by small and medium enterprises firms hit a new high in the financial year 2023-2024 (FY24). In this fiscal year, data from the Prime Database showed that 190 companies raised Rs 5,579 crore through the SME IPO route.

This fiscal’s tally bettered the fundraising in the previous fiscal year when 125 companies raised Rs 2,235 crore. Retail exuberance, bolstered by strong after-listing performances, is the main reason for robust fundraising through the SME segment.

High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and savvy investors initially shifted their focus to SME IPOs because the mainboard IPOs had dried up at the beginning