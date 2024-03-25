Sensex (    %)
                             
Fundraising through SME IPOs hit a new high in FY24, Rs 5,579 crore raised

Investors should not take long-term positions in SME IPOs unless they are familiar with the sector and the company, analyst cautions

IPO
Premium

The minimum application size for SME issues is around Rs 1 lakh, compared to Rs 15,000 for the mainboard issues

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offerings (IPOs) by small and medium enterprises firms hit a new high in the financial year 2023-2024 (FY24). In this fiscal year, data from the Prime Database showed that 190 companies raised Rs 5,579 crore through the SME IPO route.

This fiscal’s tally bettered the fundraising in the previous fiscal year when 125 companies raised Rs 2,235 crore. Retail exuberance, bolstered by strong after-listing performances, is the main reason for robust fundraising through the SME segment.

High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and savvy investors initially shifted their focus to SME IPOs because the mainboard IPOs had dried up at the beginning

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

