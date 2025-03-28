Friday, March 28, 2025 | 11:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FY25 rear view: Equities disappoint, gold shines as standout performer

FY25 rear view: Equities disappoint, gold shines as standout performer

Gold emerged as a standout performer, surging 37.7 per cent to $3,070 per ounce

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sundar SethuramanAnjali Kumari
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

The financial year 2024-25 (FY25) was marked by a tale of extremes for equity investors. A promising first half gave way to turbulence in the second, which erased much of the early gains.
 
The Nifty rose by 5.3 per cent, while the Sensex increased by 7.5 per cent — both their weakest annual performances since FY23. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained 7.5 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively.
 
Gold emerged as a standout performer, surging 37.7 per cent to $3,070 per ounce — its best show since FY08 — as investors flocked to safe-haven
Topics : Sensex Nifty Nifty midcap Foreign Portfolio Investors

