close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

GAIL, BEL, GMDC: Bullish PSU stocks may see up to 20% upside

Despite benchmark indices witnessing corrective phases in recent months, GAIL (India) and Power Grid Corporation of India, in particular, have been entering uncharted territories effortlessly.

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
markets
Web Exclusive Premium

PSU stocks may see robust upside in coming sessions

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 12:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of listed Gujarat based PSUs (Public Sector Undertaking) such as Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Gujarat Mineral Development Corpn and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals locked in their respective upper circuits on Tuesday after the state government announced a new policy for minimum level of dividend distribution and bonus shares to the shareholders. 
Other PSUs like GAIL (India), Power Grid Corporation of India and Bharat Electronics could follow suit, as they all trade at the higher range of their respective peaks. 
Despite benchmark indices witnessing corrective phases in recent months, GAIL (India) and Power Grid Corporation of India, in particular, have been entering uncharted territories effortlessly.
Or

Also Read

Repo Rate Hike: Banking stocks may see sell-off if index stays under 42K

M&M Finance, Blue Star: Trading strategies for 5 highly overbought stocks

How to trade Zee Entertainment as NCLT places it under insolvency process

Britannia, ITC, Radico: These FMCG stocks may act as hedge in current fall

RVNL, TWL, Rites: Railway stocks back on bull's radar, may rise up to 25%

NSE tweaks index inclusion rules for spun-off entities to reduce churn

ITC extends rally, hits new high; surges 25% so far in calendar year 2023

Raymond soars 9%, hits new peak on Godrej Consumer Products deal buzz

KPIT Technologies rallies 11% in 2 days, hits new high on strong Q4 results

City Union Bank surges 10% on re-appointment of N Kamakodi as MD & CEO

G M D C

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Gail (India) PowerGrid PSU shares stock market trading Trading strategies retail market futures trading Buzzing stocks stocks technical analysis technical analysis technical charts Daily technicals technical callls Chart Reading

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NSE tweaks index inclusion rules for spun-off entities to reduce churn

National Stock exchange, NSE
2 min read

ITC extends rally, hits new high; surges 25% so far in calendar year 2023

ITC
3 min read

Raymond soars 9%, hits new peak on Godrej Consumer Products deal buzz

Raymond consolidates tools &amp; hardware, auto parts biz into engineering biz
2 min read

KPIT Technologies rallies 11% in 2 days, hits new high on strong Q4 results

markets
2 min read

City Union Bank surges 10% on re-appointment of N Kamakodi as MD & CEO

City Union Bank launches fitness watch debit card in tie-up with GOQii
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

RVNL, TWL, Rites: Railway stocks back on bull's radar, may rise up to 25%

Vande Bharat Express
3 min read

Stock of this digital transformation solutions provider soars 33% in 2 days

markets
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Stocks to watch: Wipro, HUL, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Power, Abbott

sensex, BSE
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

AU Small Finance Bank
4 min read
Web Exclusive

F&O Expiry: Here's what the options data suggest for Nifty, Bank Nifty

Nifty50, nifty
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon