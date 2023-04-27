GAIL, BEL, GMDC: Bullish PSU stocks may see up to 20% upside

Shares of listed Gujarat based PSUs (Public Sector Undertaking) such as Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Gujarat Mineral Development Corpn and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals locked in their respective upper circuits on Tuesday after the state government announced a new policy for minimum level of dividend distribution and bonus shares to the shareholders.
Other PSUs like GAIL (India), Power Grid Corporation of India and Bharat Electronics could follow suit, as they all trade at the higher range of their respective peaks.
Despite benchmark indices witnessing corrective phases in recent months, GAIL (India) and Power Grid Corporation of India, in particular, have been entering uncharted territories effortlessly.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
Repo Rate Hike: Banking stocks may see sell-off if index stays under 42K
M&M Finance, Blue Star: Trading strategies for 5 highly overbought stocks
How to trade Zee Entertainment as NCLT places it under insolvency process
Britannia, ITC, Radico: These FMCG stocks may act as hedge in current fall
RVNL, TWL, Rites: Railway stocks back on bull's radar, may rise up to 25%
NSE tweaks index inclusion rules for spun-off entities to reduce churn
ITC extends rally, hits new high; surges 25% so far in calendar year 2023
Raymond soars 9%, hits new peak on Godrej Consumer Products deal buzz
KPIT Technologies rallies 11% in 2 days, hits new high on strong Q4 results
City Union Bank surges 10% on re-appointment of N Kamakodi as MD & CEO
G M D C
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y