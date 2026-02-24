Gains in ABB depend on maintaining pace of order inflow and margins

Orders for Q4CY25 at ₹4,100 crore were up 52 per cent Y-o-Y and up 27 per cent Q-o-Q. Large orders came from data centres, automotive, building and infrastructure, railways, and metals segments. The outstanding order book at Q4CY25-end stands at ₹10,470 crore, up 12 per cent Y-o-Y and up 6 per cent Q-o-Q, which is about 0.8 times trailing twelve-month sales.

The operating profit at ₹550 crore was down 17 per cent Y-o-Y and up 9 per cent Q-o-Q. Adjusted operating profit (excluding impact from new labour codes) was ₹610 crore, down 7 per cent Y-o-Y and up 22 per cent Q-o-Q, and ahead of consensus. Adjusted operating profit margin was 17.2 per cent and contracted 230 basis points Y-o-Y and expanded 210 basis points Q-o-Q. Reported net profit was ₹430 crore, down 18 per cent Y-o-Y and up 6 per cent Q-o-Q, a little below consensus.

Gross margin (including subcontracting cost) at 38.5 per cent contracted 260 basis points Y-o-Y and expanded 75 basis points Q-o-Q. Cash balance was ₹5,800 crore, up from ₹5,500 crore in Q4CY24. The net working capital stood at ₹630 crore, up from ₹310 crore in Q4CY24, as the company deliberately increased inventory levels to cater to the backlog.

Segment-wise, robotics and discrete automation reported sales of ₹130 crore, down 4 per cent Y-o-Y and down 26 per cent Q-o-Q. Motion sales were ₹1,200 crore, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y and up 2 per cent Q-o-Q. The electrification division’s sales were ₹1,600 crore, up 6 per cent Y-o-Y and up 16 per cent Q-o-Q, and process automation sales were ₹650 crore, up 4 per cent Y-o-Y and up 8 per cent Q-o-Q.

While the adjusted segment margin expanded for robotics and discrete automation to 13.9 per cent, up 345 basis points Y-o-Y and up 585 basis points Q-o-Q, motion segment margin dropped 440 basis points Y-o-Y to 16.5 per cent (up 105 basis points Q-o-Q). The electrification margin of 21.4 per cent was down 225 basis points Y-o-Y and up 170 basis points Q-o-Q. Process automation margin of 14.7 per cent was down 470 basis points Y-o-Y and down 280 basis points Q-o-Q.

Key order wins included orders for low-voltage switchgear from a major data centre, robotics solutions for a new auto company, propulsion systems for Indian Railways, and powertrain solutions for a metals company, among others.

The trend of Q-o-Q improvement suggests activity is picking up after a slump and the company is poised to benefit from any increase in private sector investment. Management is optimistic about opportunities across infrastructure, rail, grid modernisation, renewables, metals, mining, energy, chemicals, data centres, and electronics. In the last year, the stock has taken a hit due to margin compression and slower order inflows. Order inflow is better and margin recovery may follow, going by sequential improvement.

Apart from its capacity to service the high-growth data centre segment end to end, the order mix indicates interest from core industries like metals, chemicals, and oil and gas, which contributed 52 per cent of the order book. Robotics is being driven by the auto sector. There is optimism about opportunities from the India-EU trade agreement, which could bring in both revenue and margin benefits.

The raw material cost has increased due to Quality Control Order or QCO compliance, and a large share of imported materials, as well as forex and commodity volatility. The impact of QCO may remain for a few more quarters (at least two more), and margins will only start improving on better volumes, price rises to pass on raw material cost pressure, and more localisation.

ABB is looking to divest the robotics division, in line with the parent entity’s strategy, and is waiting on shareholder approvals for this. Management expects net profit margin to stay in the 12–15 per cent range, with an upside if volumes improve, while risks persist from metal prices and forex volatility.