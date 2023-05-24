close

Gland Pharma, Siemens: Strategies for 5 stocks defying current market mood

few selective stocks, like Gland Pharma, PVR INOX, Siemens, Upl and JK Paper may continue to slide lower demonstrating a bearish engulfing sentiment, show technical charts

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
Gland Pharma, Siemens: strategies for 5 stocks defying current market mood
Selective stocks displaying inverse relation to the current mood

4 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:46 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The benchmark indices on Wednesday opened on a negative note, but managed to reverse in early hour to stay afloat in green. The BSE Sensex was up 121 or 0.20 per cent to 62098, while Nifty 50 rose 30 points or 0.16 per cent to 18378.
Nevertheless, a few selective stocks, like Gland Pharma, PVR INOX, Siemens, Upl and JK Paper, continue to slide lower demonstrating a bearish engulfing sentiment. Among this lists, shares of JK Paper slipped to fresh yearly lows on Wednesday.
While Siemens’ shares set a new all-time high this year, the recent sessions have raised alarm on the long term outlook. Likewise, Gland Pharma, Upl and PVR INOX have failed to exhibit conclusive resurgence on charts.
Gland Pharma

