close
Sensex (-0.17%)
66166.93 -115.81
Nifty (-0.10%)
19731.75 -19.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.29%)
5973.25 + 17.15
Nifty Midcap (0.21%)
40590.65 + 84.50
Nifty Bank (-0.14%)
44225.90 -62.05
Heatmap

Global top tech firms lose over $600 bn in m-cap in quarter ending Sept

Among the top 25, NVIDIA added another $19 billion to its market value in the third quarter, despite a modest 1.86 per cent growth

technology, cloud computing
Web Exclusive Premium

Representative Image

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The top 25 global technology companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Tencent, Samsung, Oracle, and Accenture, lost over $600 billion in market capitalisation, according to a recent report by London-based analytics firm GlobalData.

The report indicated that most leading technology stocks were impacted by factors such as high bond yields, a receding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven market rally from its June 2023 highs, and sluggish global economic conditions exacerbated by rising oil prices in the past quarter.

Also Read

Samsung to unveil 2023 foldables at Galaxy Unpacked in Seoul: Details here

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Feature-packed smartphone in midrange segment

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review: Cost-effective gateway to premium experience

3 CPSE stocks are locked in 20% upper circuits, hitting multi-year highs

Stock of this smallcap jewellery company has zoomed nearly 100% in 3 weeks

These 2 factors dragged SpiceJet 11% lower today after surging 19% Friday

Venus Remedies zooms 20%; gets nod for 6 chemotherapy drugs in Philippines

Skipper surges 8% on fresh order win worth Rs 588 crore

Topics : Apple Inc Samsung Tech firms Microsoft Amazon market capitalisation

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveFederal Bank Q2 resultsAUS vs SL LIVE SCOREOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon