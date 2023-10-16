Global top tech firms lose over $600 bn in m-cap in quarter ending Sept

The top 25 global technology companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Tencent, Samsung, Oracle, and Accenture, lost over $600 billion in market capitalisation, according to a recent report by London-based analytics firm GlobalData.

The report indicated that most leading technology stocks were impacted by factors such as high bond yields, a receding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven market rally from its June 2023 highs, and sluggish global economic conditions exacerbated by rising oil prices in the past quarter.