GMR Airports Infra hits multi-year high; gains 4% on heavy volumes

Shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure hit a multi-year high of Rs 87.55, gaining 4 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, after nearly 3 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 132.35 on December 6, 2007.
Till 10:44 AM, around 176.89 million equity shares, representing 2.93 per cent of total equity of GMR Airports Infrastructure, had together changed hands on the NSE (136.75 million shares) and BSE (40.14 million shares) via multiple block deals. The names of the buyers, however,
First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 11:15 AM IST