Glittering returns: Gold outshines equities in a falling-rate environment

Gold has been a bigger beneficiary of the reversal in the global interest cycle compared to equities. Gold prices in the international market are up 60 per cent in the past two years, compared to a 47.3 per cent rise in the S&P 500 index and a 28.5 per cent rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the same period. The S&P BSE Sensex is up 39.8 per cent during this time.

The yellow metal has also outperformed equities in the 2024 calendar year so far. Gold prices are up 26.8 per cent year-to-date (YTD), compared to