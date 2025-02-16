Business Standard

Gold takes the crown as equities stumble on a shaky throne, shows data

Gold takes the crown as equities stumble on a shaky throne, shows data

Allocate 10-15% to gold, but don't expect last year's gains: Experts

Gold
Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

With equity prices faltering, investors are flocking to gold, drawn by its role as a hedge against inflation and rupee depreciation. January saw a historic ₹3,751.42 crore in net inflows into gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from domestic mutual funds (MFs) — 4x the average inflow over the previous year.
 
The number of folios for gold ETFs surged 30 per cent to 6.5 million, while assets under management (AUM) jumped 87 per cent to ₹51,839 crore over the past year.
 
The sharp rise in the value of underlying assets has lifted AUM, with the net asset values of gold schemes rising
Topics : Gold Equities Markets

