Gold takes the crown as equities stumble on a shaky throne, shows data

With equity prices faltering, investors are flocking to gold, drawn by its role as a hedge against inflation and rupee depreciation. January saw a historic ₹3,751.42 crore in net inflows into gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from domestic mutual funds (MFs) — 4x the average inflow over the previous year.

The number of folios for gold ETFs surged 30 per cent to 6.5 million, while assets under management (AUM) jumped 87 per cent to ₹51,839 crore over the past year.

The sharp rise in the value of underlying assets has lifted AUM, with the net asset values of gold schemes rising