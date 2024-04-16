Goldman Sachs bullish on Indian CDMO sector, recommends buying these stocks

In its recent report leading global investment banking firm Goldman Sachs has been optimistic on the Indian contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) and contract research organisations (CROs), as it sees headwinds easing in these sectors.

Presently, the CDMO and CRO space is led by China, with the country having a 8 per cent and 16 per cent market share in these sectors, as of calendar year 2022. In comparison India has 2.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent market share in CRO and CDMO space respectively.

Goldman Sachs attributes India’s underpenetrated CDMO and CRO market to smaller capacities, lack of Innovation