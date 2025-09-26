Govt trims H2FY26 market borrowing, cuts 30-50 year bond supply on feedback

The Union finance ministry will borrow ₹6.77 trillion from the market in the second half (October-March) this current financial year, with annual borrowing for FY26 set to be ₹10,000 crore less than the Budget target.

In the FY26 Budget, the government had announced borrowing ₹14.82 trillion. It has borrowed ₹5,000 crore less than the target in the first half (April-September) at ₹7.95 trillion and lowered the estimates for H2 (October-March) by a similar amount, taking the annual revised borrowing to ₹14.72 trillion.

Borrowing in H2 includes issuing of ₹10,000 crore through sovereign green bonds (SGrBs).

The ministry also lowered the