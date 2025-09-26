Friday, September 26, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Govt trims H2FY26 market borrowing, cuts 30-50 year bond supply on feedback

Finance ministry unveils H2 borrowing plan with reduced long-term securities, adds green bonds to boost fiscal management

The finance ministry also lowered the share of long duration securities between 30-50 years maturities from 34.6 per cent in H1 of FY26 to 29.5 per cent in the H2 of the current fiscal.

Ruchika ChitravanshiHarsh Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

The Union finance ministry will borrow ₹6.77 trillion from the market in the second half (October-March) this current financial year, with annual borrowing for FY26 set to be ₹10,000 crore less than the Budget target.  
 
In the FY26 Budget, the government had announced borrowing ₹14.82 trillion. It has borrowed ₹5,000 crore less than the target in the first half (April-September) at ₹7.95 trillion and lowered the estimates for H2 (October-March) by a similar amount, taking the annual revised borrowing to ₹14.72 trillion. 
 
Borrowing in H2 includes issuing of ₹10,000 crore through sovereign green bonds (SGrBs). 
 
The ministry also lowered the
