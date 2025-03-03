Growth and margin woes likely to keep a lid on LTIMindtree stock

The LTI Mindtree (LTIM) stock has seen a deep correction due to uncertainty related to the appointment of a new chief executive officer (CEO), poor margins and earnings downgrades.

There has been the impact of a full quarter of pass-back of productivity gains to a hi-tech customer, which could continue, pushing down growth assumptions of the January-March quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2025 (FY25).

However, the October-December quarter (Q3) of FY25 record deal-intake of $1.68 billion (up 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q) could aid growth in Q4FY25.

Leadership change and associated realignment could also lead to temporary loss