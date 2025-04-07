Growth worries, competitive pressures weigh on Trent stock performance

The stock of India’s largest listed pure-play retail major, Trent, was down 19 per cent in trade on Monday before recovering slightly, following a sharp decline in revenue growth for the March quarter.

The sales growth trajectory has shown a declining trend over the last few quarters, which, coupled with falling operational metrics, higher competitive intensity and expensive valuations, has seen the stock fall about 44 per cent since its 52-week highs in October last year. Despite the correction, the stock has delivered a 17 per cent return, comfortably beating the Nifty 50, which is down 3 per cent over