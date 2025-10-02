Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / GSK Pharma gains depend on new launches, traction in base business

GSK Pharma gains depend on new launches, traction in base business

GSK Pharma's Q1 results were hit by muted base business and supply issues, but brokerages say vaccines, specialty launches and adult vaccination may support long-term growth

GSK files potential $1 billion shingles vaccine for US approval
Motilal Oswal Research cut earnings estimates by 5 per cent for FY26 and 2 per cent for FY27, factoring in supply constraints at a CMO facility and weaker prospects in dermatology and respiratory therapies.

Ram Prasad Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

The stock of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK Pharma) has shed a fifth of its value over the last three months. The weakness is largely due to a muted June quarter (Q1FY26) performance.
 
The quarter was impacted by sluggish base business and supply disruption, leading brokerages to cut earnings estimates. While new launches in vaccines and specialty drugs, along with a recovery in general medicines, are key triggers, the stock may not see an immediate rebound given the underperformance of the Indian pharma market in recent months.
 
Revenues declined 1.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 17.4 per cent sequentially in
