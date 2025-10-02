Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Loan against shares: Have emergency funds ready to handle margin calls

Loan against shares: Have emergency funds ready to handle margin calls

Borrow 20-30% below maximum eligibility to avoid frequent margin calls

Investors must also understand margin call procedures and forced liquidation scenarios before going for this loan. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Himali Patel Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the per-individual limit on loans against shares (LAS) from ~20 lakh to ~1 crore. The higher ceiling will allow investors to unlock more capital from their portfolios without selling their holdings.
 
Both banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) offer LAS. “As the restriction for banks for doing LAS was ₹20 lakh, most high-net-worth individual (HNI) LAS customers went to NBFCs for this loan until now,” says C R Chandrasekar, chief executive officer, DhanLAP.
 
How it works 
A borrower’s securities are pledged as collateral. While shares remain pledged, they cannot be sold, though
