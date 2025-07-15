Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / GST rate rejig: Tractors, ACs may emerge as key beneficiaries, says Nomura

GST rate rejig: Tractors, ACs may emerge as key beneficiaries, says Nomura

Nomura said scrapping the 12 per cent GST slab could bring major tax relief for tractors and ACs, boosting demand and pricing.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said a final decision on streamlining GST rates and rationalisation of tax slabs is “very close”. Can these changes transform the indirect tax system?
The 12 per cent GST slab, introduced at the time of GST rollout in 2017, covers a wide range of goods, including packaged foods, household items, and select medical supplies. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Nomura on GST rate rejig: The long-pending overhaul of India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure may finally be gaining traction, with potential implications for sectors like agriculture and consumer durables. 
 
According to a recent note by Nomura, if the proposed rationalisation plan goes through - including the scrapping of the 12 per cent GST slab - tractors and air conditioners (ACs) could see meaningful tax relief that may drive demand and improve pricing dynamics.
 
“As highlighted in our analysis, tractors fall in the 12 per cent tax bracket. In the event this slab is removed, we believe tractors
