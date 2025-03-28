H1 borrowing plan: 30-year green bonds seen attracting strong demand

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) plan to raise ₹10,000 crore through 30-year green bonds only in the first half of 2025-26 (FY26) is expected to be met with strong demand from insurance companies and pension funds, said dealers.

The amount will be raised in two tranches of ₹5,000 crore each. The government has allocated ₹48,000 crore for Sovereign Green Bonds in FY26.

In FY25, banks were reluctant to buy 10-year green bonds as the government sought to sell the bonds at a premium, according to dealers.

On May 31, 2024, an auction of ₹6,000 crore was entirely cancelled. On