Home / Markets / News / H1 borrowing plan: 30-year green bonds seen attracting strong demand

The amount will be raised in two tranches of Rs 5,000 crore each. The government has allocated Rs 48,000 crore for sovereign green bonds in FY26

Green bonds
RBI auctioned 30-year green bonds in two tranches of Rs 5,000 crore each, which met with good demand from investors. | Photo: Shutterstock

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) plan to raise ₹10,000 crore through 30-year green bonds only in the first half of 2025-26 (FY26) is expected to be met with strong demand from insurance companies and pension funds, said dealers.
 
The amount will be raised in two tranches of ₹5,000 crore each. The government has allocated ₹48,000 crore for Sovereign Green Bonds in FY26.
 
In FY25, banks were reluctant to buy 10-year green bonds as the government sought to sell the bonds at a premium, according to dealers.
 
On May 31, 2024, an auction of ₹6,000 crore was entirely cancelled. On
