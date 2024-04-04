Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HAL, BEL, Data Patterns: Why is Jefferies bullish on these defence stocks?

Analysts at Jefferies see up to 32% further upside on Data Patterns stock, and up to 18% and 10% for BEL and HAL; owing to global geo-political tensions and India's focus on self-reliance.

defence
Web Exclusive Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:08 PM IST
Global brokerage firm, Jefferies in its report on India's aerospace and defence electronics related stocks this month, has reiterated its positive view on Bharat Electronics (BEL) and initiated coverage on Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Data Patterns with a 'Buy' rating.

The report states that ongoing global geo-political tensions and India's rising focus on self-reliance has been fueling order flow and revenue growth for Indian firms in the defence space.

Jefferies has raised its price target on BEL from Rs 225 earlier to Rs 260, indicating an upside of up to 18 per cent from present levels. Similarly, it sees a 10 per

Also Read

Ammunition manufacturing: MoD inks Rs 5,336 cr contract with BEL

BEL soars 6% on order wins of Rs 3,351 crore; joins top 50 market-cap club

Own BEML, BEL in your portfolio? Check why they will be in focus today

L&T, RIL, AU Small Finance Bank: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

Stocks to Watch: Adani Wilmar, Delta Corp, Paytm, Bharti Airtel, IRCON, BEL

Why are Tesla shares falling since January 2024? Here are 4 reasons

Stock of AU Small Finance Bank soars over 5% on strong loan book, deposits

Power stocks fire up; Adani, NTPC, JSW, ABB, Siemens hit new highs

HDFC Bank reports over 7% QoQ growth in deposits in Q4FY24; stock zooms 3%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank zooms 14% on healthy deposits and disbursements

Topics : defence firms Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Data Patterns Bharat Electronics Ltd Jefferies Market Outlook Defense stocks Aerospace and Defence policy Defence budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon