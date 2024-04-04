HAL, BEL, Data Patterns: Why is Jefferies bullish on these defence stocks?

Global brokerage firm, Jefferies in its report on India's aerospace and defence electronics related stocks this month, has reiterated its positive view on Bharat Electronics (BEL) and initiated coverage on Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Data Patterns with a 'Buy' rating.

The report states that ongoing global geo-political tensions and India's rising focus on self-reliance has been fueling order flow and revenue growth for Indian firms in the defence space.

Jefferies has raised its price target on BEL from Rs 225 earlier to Rs 260, indicating an upside of up to 18 per cent from present levels. Similarly, it sees a 10 per