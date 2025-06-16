HAL vs BEL: One defence stock that is a must-have in your portfolio

Defence stocks are in a midst of a phenomenal run on the bourses, with the Nifty Defence index up a whopping 71 per cent in the last three-and-half months, i.e. since the end of February 2025. In comparison, the NSE benchmark - Nifty 50 index has advanced 11.7 per cent in the same period. Among individual defence shares, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) and Data Patterns (India) have more-than-doubled investors' wealth. GRSE has zoomed 144 per cent, and Data Patterns has vaulted 109 per cent. Bharat Dynamics, Solar Industries, Zen Technologies, Astra Microwave Products, Paras Defence and