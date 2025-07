TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) trade may have run its course as a positive factor for the markets, suggests Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his recent note to investors, GREED & fear.

ALSO READ: Trump likely to impose 10-15% tariff rates for more than 150 countries The US stock market, Wood said, continues to celebrate the AI (artificial intelligence) capex trade while ignoring the tariff-related noise based on the TACO viewpoint, or what is otherwise known as the Trump put.

“But GREED & fear has started to wonder if TACO has run its