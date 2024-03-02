Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Havells, V-Guard, Voltas rally up to 5% on healthy outlook

Shares of Havells India hit a new high of Rs 1,590.90, surging 5 per cent on the BSE. A sharp run-up in the stock price has seen the m-cap of Havells India inch towards Rs 1 trillion

Window AC is easy to install or dismantle and remove, and doesn't need much professional help .
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of household appliances companies Havells India, V-Guard Industries, and Voltas rallied up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Saturday's special session on anticipation of better January-March quarter (Q4) on summer demand for fans and air-conditioners (ACs), along with rising infrastructure spends which may drive sales of cables and switchgears.

Shares of Havells India hit a new high of Rs 1,590.90, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade. Since February, the stock has zoomed 23 per cent. A sharp run-up in the stock price has seen the market captialiation of Havells India inch towards

Also Read

Voltas working to transform into a full-fledged home appliance maker

Havells Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit jumps 33% YoY to Rs 249 cr

Consumer durables see single-digit growth as penetration remains low

Havells India hits record high, rallies 6% in 2 days; m-cap nears Rs 1 trn

V-Guard's Q2 net jumps 35% to Rs 59 cr, net revenue from ops rises 15%

NLC India jumps 5% as ICRA reaffirms rating on NCDs worth Rs 2,000 cr

Torrent Power soars 5% on bagging orders of Rs 3,140 cr; up 66% in 6 mths

Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Info Edge, Matrimony, Hero Moto, Coal India,NLC

Special Stock Market Session LIVE: Sensex up 100pts at end of first session

NSE unique investor count tops 90 mn; Sebi's settlement plea of 4 banks

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Havells India Voltas V-Guard Industries air conditioners

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon