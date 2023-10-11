HBL Power soars 8%, hits new high on healthy outlook; up 208% in 6 months

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 10:08 AM IST

Shares of HBL Power Systems hit a record high of Rs 309.80, as they rallied 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook. The stock of auto components & equipments company surpassed its previous high of Rs 294.90 touched on August 24, 2023.

Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 10:08 AM IST

