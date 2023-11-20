HCL Tech hits 52-week high, rallies 6% in 4 days; stock nears record high

Shares of HCL Technologies hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,331.25, up nearly 2 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, in an otherwise range-bound market. In the past four trading days, the stock of the information technology company has rallied 6 per cent. It is inches away from its record high level of Rs 1,377.75, touched on September 24, 2021.
In the past three months, HCL Tech has outperformed the market by surging 13 per cent as the company’s earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margins improved by 150 basis points to 18.5 per cent in the September quarter (Q2FY24) from 17 per cent in the June quarter (Q1FY24). By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex