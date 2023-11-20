Sensex (-0.35%)
65562.10 -232.63
Nifty (-0.28%)
19677.30 -54.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
6469.85 + 14.20
Nifty Midcap (0.12%)
41862.85 + 51.60
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43544.30 -39.65
Heatmap

HCL Tech hits 52-week high, rallies 6% in 4 days; stock nears record high

Looking ahead, based on the bookings and all the deals that the company has signed, the management expects very healthy growth in Q3 and Q4

HCLTech, HCL
Premium

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 11:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of HCL Technologies hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,331.25, up nearly 2 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, in an otherwise range-bound market. In the past four trading days, the stock of the information technology company has rallied 6 per cent. It is inches away from its record high level of Rs 1,377.75, touched on September 24, 2021.

In the past three months, HCL Tech has outperformed the market by surging 13 per cent as the company’s earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margins improved by 150 basis points to 18.5 per cent in the September quarter (Q2FY24) from 17 per cent in the June quarter (Q1FY24). By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex

Also Read

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

HCLTech Q2 preview: ASAP deal to aid revenue growth; guidance revision eyed

HCL Tech revenue, profit may rise 15% YoY in Q1FY24; ER&D segment to be hit

Alkem Labs sinks 9% in 2 days; FY24 India sales to miss double-digit growth

Tata Technologies sets Rs 475-500 as price band for Rs 3,043-crore IPO

Talbros Automotive zooms 19% on winning multi-year orders worth Rs 580 cr

Newgen Software locks at 5% upper limit, hits new high on bonus issue plan

Stocks to Watch: L&T, Bharti Airtel, SBI Card, Dixon, Cipla, Bajaj Finance

Stock Market Live: Sensex back in red, down 200 pts; auto shares weaken

Bias for Nifty remains bullish; look to buy on dip, suggest charts

Topics : Buzzing stocks HCL Technologies Markets stock market trading Market trends HCL Technologies Results

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Technologies IPOWorld Heritage WeekChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon