Investment bankers pocket just ₹104 crore from HDB Financial IPO

Investment bankers handling the initial public offering (IPO) of HDB Financial pocketed fees of ₹104.3 crore, just 0.83 per cent of the amount raised from the share sale.

The expenses incurred were lower than that seen for an IPO of a private sector company.

For instance, last year Hyundai Motor India had paid ₹493 crore — 1.77 per cent of the issue size — as fees and commissions to investment bankers. This was the biggest-ever pay cheque for handling an IPO, surpassing the previous record of ₹324 crore (also 1.77 per cent of the total issue size) paid by digital