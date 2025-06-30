Investment bankers pocket just ₹104 crore from HDB Financial IPO

Monday, June 30, 2025 | 11:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The first half of calendar 2025, saw 24 IPOs on the mainboard. The cumulative amount raised by these companies stood at ₹45,375 crore, translating into an average IPO size of ₹1,890 crore

Investment bankers handling the initial public offering (IPO) of  HDB Financial pocketed fees of ₹104.3 crore, just 0.83 per cent of the amount raised from the share sale.
 
For instance, last year Hyundai Motor India had paid ₹493 crore — 1.77 per cent of the issue size — as fees and commissions to investment bankers. This was the biggest-ever pay cheque for handling an IPO, surpassing the previous record of ₹324 crore (also 1.77 per cent of the total issue size) paid by digital
