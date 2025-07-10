Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 02:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Uptick in SIP flows turn analysts bullish on AMC stocks

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Uptick in SIP flows turn analysts bullish on AMC stocks

AMC stocks India: AMC stocks to buy: Mutual fund inflows, strong SIPs, and market recovery boost earnings outlook for AMCs. UTI AMC, HDFC AMC, Nippon AMC among top picks from brokerages

BSE, stock market, Market Insights, Mutual Funds
premium

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AMC stocks to buy: Investors latched on to shares of asset management companies (AMCs) on Thursday as analysts saw further upside in the sector, driven by steady mutual fund (MF) flows and a recovery in the secondary market. This, they said, should aid earnings recovery for related players in the coming quarters.
 
On the bourses, UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) shares hit a record high of ₹1,428 per share on the BSE, rising 6.3 per cent in the intraday trade. Shares of HDFC AMC, Shriram AMC, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Escorp Asset Management, and
Topics : Industry Report Markets Mutual Funds MF Industry mutual funds investments asset management companies HDFC AMC UTI AMC
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon