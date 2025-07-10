HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Uptick in SIP flows turn analysts bullish on AMC stocks

AMC stocks to buy: Investors latched on to shares of asset management companies (AMCs) on Thursday as analysts saw further upside in the sector, driven by steady mutual fund (MF) flows and a recovery in the secondary market. This, they said, should aid earnings recovery for related players in the coming quarters.
On the bourses, UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) shares hit a record high of ₹1,428 per share on the BSE, rising 6.3 per cent in the intraday trade. Shares of HDFC AMC, Shriram AMC, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Escorp Asset Management, and